Marquette Breakfast Rotary awards $45,000 to 22 organizations

Marquette Breakfast Rotary Club.
Marquette Breakfast Rotary Club.(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Breakfast Rotary awarded 22 organizations with support funding on Monday.

The Rotary club raises money from its annual Fish Boil to help support local community projects, programs and organizations. This year, the club donated a total of $45,000 to Marquette organizations such as Marquette Little League, the Peter White Public Library and the U.P. Children’s Museum. Of the $45,000 awarded this year, the club awarded $31,000 to organizations in person at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. on Monday night.

Maquette Breakfast Rotary says it chooses organizations that focus on youth.

“Our club’s focus is youth,” said Zac Coulivion, Marquette Rotary Club president. “So, any organizations that have a youth focus is what our money that we raised at the Fish Boil goes towards. What happens is every February after the Fish Boil, numbers are figured out, they apply through our grant cycle, and we award that money to any club or organization in the Marquette County area that has a youth focus.”

Marquette Breakfast Rotary’s 2023 Fish Boil will be Saturday, June 17 at 5 p.m. at the Lake Superior Theater. Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
Baraga County man in jail after cocaine bust
The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.
Kognisjon Bryggeri opens to the public
Former Marquette Jerry Irby recalled watching this pontoon boat fall down the Silver Lake dam...
‘It was like a warzone’: Marquette officials recall Dead River flood on 20th anniversary

Latest News

Trail head into one of the U.P.'s many trail systems.
MICHIGAN OFFICIALS HAVE REMINDERS FOR ATV SEASON
While EMS worked on simulated patient triage, firefighters and airport staff put out the fire.
Airport personnel, first responders train with mock airplane crash exercise
The Marquette County Road Commission has begun filling potholes.
Officials look past May snowstorm to spring road construction
Lexie Vross (left) and Gavin Holdaway (right) committed to their future after high school Monday.
Quinnesec Billerud Mill scholarship recipients sign workforce deal