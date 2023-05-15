Marquette Breakfast Rotary awards $45,000 to 22 organizations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Breakfast Rotary awarded 22 organizations with support funding on Monday.

The Rotary club raises money from its annual Fish Boil to help support local community projects, programs and organizations. This year, the club donated a total of $45,000 to Marquette organizations such as Marquette Little League, the Peter White Public Library and the U.P. Children’s Museum. Of the $45,000 awarded this year, the club awarded $31,000 to organizations in person at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. on Monday night.

Maquette Breakfast Rotary says it chooses organizations that focus on youth.

“Our club’s focus is youth,” said Zac Coulivion, Marquette Rotary Club president. “So, any organizations that have a youth focus is what our money that we raised at the Fish Boil goes towards. What happens is every February after the Fish Boil, numbers are figured out, they apply through our grant cycle, and we award that money to any club or organization in the Marquette County area that has a youth focus.”

Marquette Breakfast Rotary’s 2023 Fish Boil will be Saturday, June 17 at 5 p.m. at the Lake Superior Theater. Tickets are available here.

