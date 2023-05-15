It’s opening day for northern pike and walleye fishing; adventure the waters with a guide

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s opening day for possession of northern pike and walleye in the Great Lakes and inland waters of the Upper Peninsula.

Rob Mata of Up the Creek Adventures takes TV6′s Tia Trudgeon fishing on the Escanaba River Monday morning.

He says you don’t have to be a seasoned pro to experience river happiness.

Tia Trudgeon talks to Rob Mata of Up The Creek Adventures about going fishing with a guided service in Delta County.

Whether you’re looking for an adventure guide, tips and tricks, a shuttle, or the whole package, Mata wants to help you experience the joy of being in nature.

Up the Creek Adventures is a full-service outfitter offering tubing, kayaking, canoeing, rafting, guided fishing tours, lessons, and shuttle services to and from your adventure spot.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon goes fishing with a guide on the Escanaba River.

To book, call Rob Mata at (906) 241-0145 or email him at yourupthecreekadventures@yahoo.com.

Interested in going out without a guide? You can find current water data at waterdata.usgs.gov.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.