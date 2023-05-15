Friends of the Negaunee Public Library hosts outdoor book sale

The warm weather allowed the book sale to be held outdoors.
The warm weather allowed the book sale to be held outdoors.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee non-profit is looking to raise money for the Negaunee Public Library.

The Friends of the Negaunee Public Library held an outdoor book sale on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the courtyard of Negaunee City Hall. Attendees had access to a wide variety of books that were either donated to the book sale or from the library itself.

Director for the Negaunee Public Library Jessica Holman said the book sale is essential for the library.

“The friends of the library hold sales like this so that we can buy things that we, otherwise, normally wouldn’t be able to,” Holman said. “In the past, they’ve purchased computers for public use, they buy a lot of our nonfiction books for the children.”

Holman also said she would like to see more of these book sales in the future.

You can stay up to date with the Negaunee Public Library on their Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
Baraga County man in jail after cocaine bust
The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.
Kognisjon Bryggeri opens to the public
Former Marquette Jerry Irby recalled watching this pontoon boat fall down the Silver Lake dam...
‘It was like a warzone’: Marquette officials recall Dead River flood on 20th anniversary

Latest News

Shilpa Johbalia and her family reading a book.
‘We need more child care’: Parents say there are not enough open spots in day care
This portion of the Dead River in Champion Township was reconstructed after the flood. It now...
20 years later: DNR shares what has been done to improve safety on Dead River
Click It or Ticket campaign
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office warns motorists to buckle up
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder