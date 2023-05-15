Friends of the Negaunee Public Library hosts outdoor book sale

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee non-profit is looking to raise money for the Negaunee Public Library.

The Friends of the Negaunee Public Library held an outdoor book sale on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the courtyard of Negaunee City Hall. Attendees had access to a wide variety of books that were either donated to the book sale or from the library itself.

Director for the Negaunee Public Library Jessica Holman said the book sale is essential for the library.

“The friends of the library hold sales like this so that we can buy things that we, otherwise, normally wouldn’t be able to,” Holman said. “In the past, they’ve purchased computers for public use, they buy a lot of our nonfiction books for the children.”

Holman also said she would like to see more of these book sales in the future.

