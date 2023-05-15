Former West Iron County teacher pleads guilty to distributing marijuana to 14-year-old student

The circuit court said Serbentas provided marijuana to a 14-year-old female student in December...
The circuit court said Serbentas provided marijuana to a 14-year-old female student in December of 2022.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A former West Iron County teacher pled guilty to two felony charges in Iron County for distributing marijuana to a minor.

Joseph Serbentas appeared in Iron County Circuit Court Monday. He pleaded guilty to two charges, including Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, and Distributing a Controlled Substance to a Minor.

The circuit court said Serbentas provided marijuana to a 14-year-old female student in December of 2022.

“I find Mr. Serbentas guilty of delivering a controlled substance, marijuana, to a minor. I also find him guilty of using a computer to commit a crime,” said Donald Powell, Iron County 41st Judicial Circuit trial judge.

As part of the plea agreement, no further charges will be brought against Serbentas in this incident. Serbentas will be sentenced on June 22. He faces a maximum of eight years for the distribution charge and a maximum of four years or more, but less than 10, for the computer crime charge.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
Baraga County man in jail after cocaine bust
The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.
Kognisjon Bryggeri opens to the public
Former Marquette Jerry Irby recalled watching this pontoon boat fall down the Silver Lake dam...
‘It was like a warzone’: Marquette officials recall Dead River flood on 20th anniversary

Latest News

Marquette Maritime Museum opens for season Tuesday
Marquette Maritime Museum opens for season Tuesday
‘We need more child care’: Parents say there are not enough open spots in day care
‘We need more child care’: Parents say there are not enough open spots in day care
20 years later: DNR shares what has been done to improve safety on Dead River
20 years later: DNR shares what has been done to improve safety on Dead River
Elevated wildfire risk with mostly dry, mild start to the week