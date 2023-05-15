Former West Iron County teacher pleads guilty to distributing marijuana to 14-year-old student

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A former West Iron County teacher pled guilty to two felony charges in Iron County for distributing marijuana to a minor.

Joseph Serbentas appeared in Iron County Circuit Court Monday. He pleaded guilty to two charges, including Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, and Distributing a Controlled Substance to a Minor.

The circuit court said Serbentas provided marijuana to a 14-year-old female student in December of 2022.

“I find Mr. Serbentas guilty of delivering a controlled substance, marijuana, to a minor. I also find him guilty of using a computer to commit a crime,” said Donald Powell, Iron County 41st Judicial Circuit trial judge.

As part of the plea agreement, no further charges will be brought against Serbentas in this incident. Serbentas will be sentenced on June 22. He faces a maximum of eight years for the distribution charge and a maximum of four years or more, but less than 10, for the computer crime charge.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.