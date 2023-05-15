Flags lowered in Michigan honoring Peace Officers Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. and Michigan flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 15, recognizing Peace Officers Memorial Day during Police Week.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds in Michigan to be lowered to half-staff.

“Today, Michiganders come together to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our police officers have tough jobs and risk their own safety to protect public safety. Let’s learn from their example of public service and work together to protect our communities.”

Peace Officers Memorial Day falls within National Police Week, recognized in Congress in 1962 to recognize law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. It is observed from Monday, May 15, through Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The Governor’s office said Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should return to full staff on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

