Elevated wildfire risk with mostly dry, mild start to the week

Preexisting dry air to keep rain isolated Tuesday -- mild and mostly sunny midweek stretch before rain moves in Thursday.
Preexisting dry air to keep rain isolated Tuesday -- mild and mostly sunny midweek stretch before rain moves in Thursday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

*Very High Fire Danger rating to start the week in Upper Michigan from a combination of dry and mild air plus gusty winds. Fires can start easily from all causes and spread/intensify quickly after ignition. DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

High pressure pattern over Upper Michigan falls to a weather system dipping down to the region from the Canadian Shield. The mostly dry system brings isolated light rain chances but will impact the U.P. with gusty winds plus a rush of cool air to offset the usual daytime heating trend.

Rain chances pick up later Thursday as a fast-moving clipper system arrives from Manitoba. Scattered rain and thunderstorms expected through the end of Friday -- Thursday-Friday rain amounts can total over an inch for some areas, including the Central U.P.

A secondary system spreads rain showers over the region Saturday before drier but cool weather prevails through next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an isolated light morning rain shower; breezy with westerly winds gusting over 20 mph (over 30 mph near the Lake Superior shore)

>Lows: 40s near Lake Superior ... 50s Elsewhere in the U.P.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated light rain shower early, then becoming mostly sunny towards afternoon; breezy with northerly winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s near Lake Superior ... 60s Away from Lake Superior

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild and dry

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain, thunderstorms spreading west to east overnight; breezy

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, isolated wintry mix west, thunderstorms before diminishing late; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain then diminishing late; breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Sunday: Mostly sunny and blustery

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s/60

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.
Marquette man arrested for attempted murder
Baraga County man in jail after cocaine bust
The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.
Kognisjon Bryggeri opens to the public
Former Marquette Jerry Irby recalled watching this pontoon boat fall down the Silver Lake dam...
‘It was like a warzone’: Marquette officials recall Dead River flood on 20th anniversary

Latest News

Elevated wildfire risk with mostly dry, mild start to the week
warmer
Warm & sunny start to the week
UV Index for the next few days
Warmest day of the week Monday with rain chances by week’s end
Sunny skies for the week with rain on Thursday
Warm and sunny skies for next few days