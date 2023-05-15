Elevated wildfire risk with mostly dry, mild start to the week

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

*Very High Fire Danger rating to start the week in Upper Michigan from a combination of dry and mild air plus gusty winds. Fires can start easily from all causes and spread/intensify quickly after ignition. DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

High pressure pattern over Upper Michigan falls to a weather system dipping down to the region from the Canadian Shield. The mostly dry system brings isolated light rain chances but will impact the U.P. with gusty winds plus a rush of cool air to offset the usual daytime heating trend.

Rain chances pick up later Thursday as a fast-moving clipper system arrives from Manitoba. Scattered rain and thunderstorms expected through the end of Friday -- Thursday-Friday rain amounts can total over an inch for some areas, including the Central U.P.

A secondary system spreads rain showers over the region Saturday before drier but cool weather prevails through next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an isolated light morning rain shower; breezy with westerly winds gusting over 20 mph (over 30 mph near the Lake Superior shore)

>Lows: 40s near Lake Superior ... 50s Elsewhere in the U.P.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated light rain shower early, then becoming mostly sunny towards afternoon; breezy with northerly winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s near Lake Superior ... 60s Away from Lake Superior

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild and dry

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain, thunderstorms spreading west to east overnight; breezy

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, isolated wintry mix west, thunderstorms before diminishing late; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain then diminishing late; breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Sunday: Mostly sunny and blustery

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s/60

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.