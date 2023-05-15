Coast Guard: Pointing a laser at a ship is a federal crime

A green laser shines on a Great Lakes shipping vessel
A green laser shines on a Great Lakes shipping vessel(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (WBAY) - You’re likely familiar with laws against shining a laser at an aircraft, including passenger jets or helicopters. The U.S. Coast Guard is spreading the message that it’s illegal with ships, too, after an incident at the Port of Duluth.

The Coast Guard recently learned about the incident, which happened on April 21, 2023. A citizen recorded video of the Laker arriving in port and later, when editing the video, noticed the bright green flash of a laser pointed at the pilot house window.

“Laser pointers have the potential to blind someone temporarily or permanently if pointed in their eyes. When a laser is pointed at a vessel underway, this can create a hazard to the navigable waterway,” a statement from the Coast Guard reads. Under a law passed in 2021, offenders can face fines of up to $25,000.

Anyone who witnesses someone shining a laser on a vessel on navigable waters can contact the Coast Guard at (503) 247-4002, submit a tip to Coast Guard Investigative Services (CGIS) online, or use the CGIS tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baraga County man in jail after cocaine bust
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say
The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.
Kognisjon Bryggeri opens to the public
Former Marquette Jerry Irby recalled watching this pontoon boat fall down the Silver Lake dam...
‘It was like a warzone’: Marquette officials recall Dead River flood on 20th anniversary
Ocean Navigator Cruise ship docked in Escanaba.
American Queen Voyages cruise ships arrive in Escanaba

Latest News

Rob Mata of Up the Creek Adventures takes TV6's Tia Trudgeon fishing on the Escanaba River.
It’s opening day for northern pike and walleye fishing; adventure the waters with a guide
Cleveland Cliffs HibTac mine in Hibbing.
EPA wants iron miners in Minnesota, Michigan to slash mercury emissions
Amen is in the U.P. supporting DWOS couple Josh Thatcher and Jolene Kunde
American Idol Platinum Ticket Winner Cam Amen visits U.P.
Cam Amen visits TV6 Morning News