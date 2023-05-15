Baraga County man in jail after cocaine bust

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - A yearlong Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team investigation ended with a Baraga County man being jailed Thursday.

UPSET says the man faces three counts of delivery of cocaine and one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine.

Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team troopers assisted by conducting a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the discovery of over 40 grams of cocaine packaged in 1-gram baggies and illegal prescription pills. Detectives from UPSET also executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence. Detectives seized more illegal prescription pills, two handguns and several long guns.

MSP Calumet Post troopers, Baraga County Sheriff’s Office deputies, MSP Hometown Security Team troopers and the MSP Negaunee Post K-9 assisted UPSET.

The subject was lodged at the Baraga County jail. His name will not be released until he has been arraigned in the 97th District Court.

