American Idol Platinum Ticket Winner Cam Amen visits U.P.

Amen is supporting DWOS couple Josh Thatcher and Jolene Kunde as well as spreading hope and inspiration to kids in foster care
Amen will be featured at a speed dating event tonight at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Cam Amen wow’d American Idol and the nation with his rendition of Hallelujah on the show, which one him the Platinum Ticket. The experience, he says changed him and also gave him a platform to help kids in foster care. Amen says he wants kids to know he’s been there, and he’s a friend.

Amen is in the Upper Peninsula supporting Dancing With Our Stars couple Josh Thatcher and Jolene Kunde. He’ll be at their speed dating event tonight at the UP North Lodge. The event is from 5:30-9:00pm A special meet at greet will happen with Amen after the speed dating.

Then on Thursday, Amen will be at the Ramada Inn in Marquette for an event with Great Lakes Recovery Centers. He’s be sharing his story and voice with those in attendance. The event runs from 6:30-7:30pm.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with Amen, Thatcher and Kunde to learn more about how this all came together, and what the experience of American Idol brought to his life.

