Airport personnel, first responders train with mock airplane crash exercise

While EMS worked on simulated patient triage, firefighters and airport staff put out the fire.
While EMS worked on simulated patient triage, firefighters and airport staff put out the fire.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Ford Airport staff and Dickinson County first responders participated in a realistic airplane crash training scenario Monday.

Three area fire departments, EMS responders, police and Ford Airport staff rushed the runway to put out a simulated airplane crash.

This is part of the required training from the FAA. While EMS worked on simulated patient triage, firefighters and airport staff put out the fire.

Dickinson County officials said training with intensity helps simulate a real environment.

“Fire has done really well, EMS has done really well. So far, I see a couple of issues with communication that we are going to have to address. That is normal. Communication is usually always a weak spot. We are finding things like that,” said Pete Schlitt, Dickinson County Emergency Services coordinator.

Training will continue Tuesday and Wednesday as Dickinson County officials will review their notes on ways to improve.

