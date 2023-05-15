AAA: The state gas price average falls another 4 cents since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers will continue to see lower prices at the pump, as the state average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped four more cents over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, the state average now sits at $3.34 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This price is 37 cents less than this time last month, and $1.02 less than this time last year. Meantime, the national average still sits higher than that at $3.53 per gallon. “An increase in demand would typically lead to higher gas prices, however low crude oil prices have helped Michigan motorists see some stability at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Around the Upper Peninsula and surrounding area, Baraga County has the lowest average at $3.32 per gallon, while Alger and Chippewa County have the highest at $3.64 per gallon.

