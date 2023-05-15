20 years later: DNR shares what has been done to improve safety on Dead River

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dead River watershed in Marquette County continues to recover after 9 billion gallons of water went loose after a dam at the silver lake basin burst 20 years ago.

Now, the damage from the dead river flood is nowhere to be seen.

Michigan DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin says work has been done to ensure another disaster will not take place. It includes re-designing the river channel to include more bends and creating wetland overflow areas next to the river.

“The river course has a pronounced snake-like serpentine sort of fashion that slows down the velocity of the river as it is flowing,” Pepin said. “It also has a lot of little waterfalls and pools underneath that slow down the water and provide a habitat for fish.”

UPPCO spent $18 million rebuilding the dam on Silver Lake and other restoration. UPPCO agreed to spend another $900,000 in a settlement.

Another agreement between UPPCO and the Marquette Board of Light and Power led to additional recovery activities at Tourist Park.

A portion of that money was used to restock fish at the tourist park dam. The area was drained after it was damaged harming the fish population.

“Throughout the 20 years, there have been projects taking place, DNR, fisheries people, EGLE representatives, power companies,” Pepin said. “There is a lot of restoration that has been ongoing, and we are just now being able to see some of the best fruition of those efforts.”

Pepin says even though the flood was devastating the future is bright for the Dead River.

“The future is letting these efforts take seed and grow,” Pepin said. “The trees that have been planted will grow and mature and get to the point that they are as big as some of the tall trees here that are still standing from 20 years ago.”

Although it took years to rebuild areas like here at Tourist Park the river is once again full of life which is something Pepin says is thanks to the hard work of restoration efforts along the entire Dead River.

