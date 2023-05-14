Warmest day of the week Monday with rain chances by week’s end

The weekend comes to a close with plenty of sun and warmer air for this Mother’s Day. Warmer temperatures are expected for tomorrow and is looking to be the warmest day of the week. We can see some areas could get close to 80° but cooler air will settle in by Wednesday and Thursday. Chances of scattered rain showers start in the western counties late Thursday night into Friday with it wrapping up by late Friday.

Monday: Mostly sunny; warm air with plenty of sun

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; cooling air throughout the day isolated rain showers

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny; increasing clouds throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chances of light to moderate rain showers

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of rain in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 60s

