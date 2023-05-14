Pictured Rocks Cruises celebrates opening day

There are two options for cruises attendees can choose from: The Classic Cruise and the Spray Falls Cruise.
Pictured Rocks Cruises opened for the season on Saturday.
Pictured Rocks Cruises opened for the season on Saturday.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Those visiting Munising will, once again, be able to visit Pictured Rocks. After a lot of preparation, Pictured Rocks Cruises opened for the season on Saturday.

Operations Manager for Pictured Rocks Cruises Zach Boucher said there’s been a lot of anticipation leading up to opening day.

“There’s a lot of excitement here, a lot of pent-up demand, ready to get back out and see the Pictured Rocks and start our summer season here in town,” Boucher said. “Had a great reservation, a great turnout so far, and the weather’s cooperated enough to make this happen for us.”

There are two options for cruises attendees can choose from: The Classic Cruise and the Spray Falls Cruise. The major difference is that the cruise will go a mile further along the shore to visit Spray Falls.

Captain Jaden Niemi said he’s glad to be back out on the water.

“I really enjoy what I do, driving the boats out on the lake, being on Lake Superior,” Niemi said. “I work with a lot of good people down here, I really enjoy the camaraderie we have down here, we all get along very well. Seeing all the new faces coming into town, seeing town get busy, a lot of different businesses show up in the summertime as well, they start opening back up.”

Another passenger on the cruise was Matt Davis from Traverse City.

He said the sights alone are worth the trip.

“It’s beautiful, this is our second time here at Pictured Rocks,” Davis said. “I love being here in the U.P., any chance we get we come up.”

Tickets for the cruises are available online. Click here to reserve tickets.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Grocery store, church file lawsuit against KFC development in Houghton
Human skull found in Holmes Township
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Houghton County
Meth arrest graphic.
2 Menominee men arraigned for meth lab explosion
A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.
Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus, sheriff says

Latest News

Vendors gathered with their products to provide people with gift possibilities for the mothers...
TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show continues through the weekend
Every year, Dirt Ball kicks off the opening weekend for NTN.
Annual Dirt Ball kicks off start of season for Noquemanon Trail Network
Here sits a Down Wind Sports E- Taxi Bike.
Down Wind Sports holds first E-Bike Extravaganza at Lower Harbor
Everyone was hard at work Saturday morning at the teams new Basecamp on Lakeshore Blvd.
906 Adventure Team cleans up new basecamp with volunteers