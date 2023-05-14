Pictured Rocks Cruises celebrates opening day

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Those visiting Munising will, once again, be able to visit Pictured Rocks. After a lot of preparation, Pictured Rocks Cruises opened for the season on Saturday.

Operations Manager for Pictured Rocks Cruises Zach Boucher said there’s been a lot of anticipation leading up to opening day.

“There’s a lot of excitement here, a lot of pent-up demand, ready to get back out and see the Pictured Rocks and start our summer season here in town,” Boucher said. “Had a great reservation, a great turnout so far, and the weather’s cooperated enough to make this happen for us.”

There are two options for cruises attendees can choose from: The Classic Cruise and the Spray Falls Cruise. The major difference is that the cruise will go a mile further along the shore to visit Spray Falls.

Captain Jaden Niemi said he’s glad to be back out on the water.

“I really enjoy what I do, driving the boats out on the lake, being on Lake Superior,” Niemi said. “I work with a lot of good people down here, I really enjoy the camaraderie we have down here, we all get along very well. Seeing all the new faces coming into town, seeing town get busy, a lot of different businesses show up in the summertime as well, they start opening back up.”

Another passenger on the cruise was Matt Davis from Traverse City.

He said the sights alone are worth the trip.

“It’s beautiful, this is our second time here at Pictured Rocks,” Davis said. “I love being here in the U.P., any chance we get we come up.”

Tickets for the cruises are available online. Click here to reserve tickets.

