Marquette Elk’s Club holds Mother’s Day brunch fundraiser

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Elks helped make sure mothers had a full meal to celebrate their special day.

The Marquette Elks Club held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning. More than 90 people attended the brunch.

All money raised at the event goes to the Elks National Foundation, which supports community organizations and events across the nation, including in Marquette.

“It is really a joy to be able to welcome people not only for a delicious meal but to have them honoring mothers, which, we all have one and we are grateful for them,” Marquette Elk’s Lodge Exalted Ruler Pam Laurich said.

If you were unable to attend but would still like to donate to the Marquette Elks Club, visit its website to learn more.

