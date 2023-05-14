Marquette businesses celebrate Mother’s Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses around Marquette celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday.

In front of the U.P. Children’s Museum, Misery Bay Coffee sold drinks to families passing by. Owner Sloan Dorr said this event was also a test run for the farmer’s market.

“While we’re celebrating moms, we can also celebrate local businesses,” Sloan said. “All of us here, Borealis Baking and Jeff, and Misery Bay will be at the farmers market next weekend, kicking off the season, so I think celebrating moms and celebrating local business is probably the most important thing.”

Borealis Baking and Jeff Heidtman, who sells flowers, joined Misery Bay. Heidtman said the best part was making people smile.

“There was a little kid who came up with his own money, $20 that his mom gave him, and picked out his own flowers and got some for mom,” Heidtman said.

That wasn’t the only thing that happened Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day in Marquette. The Ore Dock Brewery hosted swing dancing and for $10 all ages could come and dance.

The music was provided by the Westerly Winds Big Band. Guitarist for the Westerly Winds Daniel Richards said it’s great seeing so many people, young and old.

“It goes from 4-year-olds to 80-year-olds and beyond, it’s really great,” Richards said. “It’s an intergenerational thing, that music has for anybody. Music is something you can do all your life if your well enough physically and mentally to do it.”

Heidtman also said he’s glad he had the opportunity to give back to everyone this Mother’s Day.

