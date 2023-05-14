Kognisjon Bryggeri opens to the public

The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.
The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette business has opened its doors to the public.

Kognisjon Bryggeri, located at the new Third Street Marketplace, has officially opened Saturday after receiving its liquor license on Thursday.

The owner of the brewery, Jay Clancey, also runs the Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming.

Currently the brewery has 15 beers on tap but has the capacity to hold 24.

Business manager for the brewery Janelle Buttery said they intend on bringing new flavors to the people of Marquette.

“Our head brewer is really into things like wild foraging and just trying variations on different, more traditional brews and he likes to experiment with flavor,” Buttery said. “Just trying to be a little interesting, a little different, putting a little edge on traditional styles.”

The Kognisjon Bryggeri will be open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

