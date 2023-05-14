‘It was like a warzone’: Marquette officials recall Dead River flood on 20th anniversary

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - 20 years ago on Sunday, the Dead River flood destroyed homes and camps in Marquette County.

On the evening of May 14, 2003, a fuse plug that regulated the Silver Lake Dam in Champion Township failed. The failure caused the dam to burst, spilling into the Dead River.

What resulted was the worst flood residents had experienced. An estimated 9 billion gallons of water were released into the river.

Jerry Irby was the Mayor of Marquette during the flood. He recalled the moment he found out the dam burst.

“I received a phone call from our City Manager Jerry Peterson and he said, ‘Mayor I just wanted to inform you that there has been an incident at the Silver Lake Basin, it sounds like the fuse plug on the dam gave way and there is water to coming out the dam we don’t know to what extent,’” Irby said.

Irby says when he went to survey the area, he realized the severity of the breach.

“I saw a pontoon boat on the top go over the dam and I looked at my crew and said we are going to evacuate,” Irby said.

1,872 residents were evacuated. The flood damaged the Hoist, Mclurem, Forestville and Tourist Park dams, destroying camps and homes along the way.

Marquette County Board Chair Gerry Corkin says the damage was difficult to comprehend.

“It looked like a warzone to me; you can’t imagine the damage that water causes when it gets to be a flood,” Corkin said.

An initial assessment by the federal energy regulatory authority found the damage totaled $101,527,000. Corkin says even after damaged bridges and roads were fixed, those who lost their homes or camps felt the impact for years.

“Some were helped by insurance, but a lot of the damage had to be eventually dealt with by the individual, so it is not something that got corrected overnight. It took years,” Corkin said.

Irby says he took several lifelong lessons with him even after the water receded.

“Through adversity comes prosperity, because we came back stronger than when we were during the flood. Communities working together is what it is all about,” Irby said.

Both Irby and Corkin say they hope all age groups take time to learn about the Dead River flood and the impact it had on the Marquette County community.

