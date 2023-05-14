Wells Township brush fire contained, no injuries reported

Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WELLS TOWNSHIP Mich. (WLUC) - Firefighters spent two hours battling a brush fire Saturday afternoon in Wells Township.

Escanaba Public Safety says its officers were dispatched to a brush fire along with the Michigan DNR Wildland Firefighters at 4151 18th Rd. in Wells Township at 5:05 p.m. Saturday. A burning garbage pile went out of control and spread into a wooded area that also contained old hay bales.

It took responders around two hours to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

EPSD and the DNR were assisted by Escanaba Township Volunteer Firefighters and Delta County Central Dispatch.

Very dry conditions with relative humidity falling to as low as around 15 percent led to elevated wildfire potential across Upper Michigan over the weekend. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or call 866-922-2876.

