American Queen Voyages cruise ships arrive in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The first American Queen Voyages cruise ship docked in Escanaba with a warm welcome.

This was the first stop for the Ocean Navigator cruise ship. Delta County’s Executive Director Vickie Micheau said she was excited for these new visitors.

“It’s very important that we have people that are here, they are seeing what we love about our community, and then of course the secondary is the financial impact or economic impact that is a result of their visit here,” said Micheau.

This visit is a historic moment for Escanaba. The Ocean Navigator’s captain was awarded the key to the city and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to honor the arrival of the guests.

Vice President of Marine Operations for American Queen Voyages Bill Annand says he is excited to be traveling the Great Lakes.

“We have these itineraries on the Great Lakes, we visit all five Great Lakes, actually. [The] ports we visit on this itinerary are Chicago, we go to Mackinaw Island, we go through Sault Ste. Marie and go through the locks. We go down through Detroit, Cleveland, Niagara Falls and on to Toronto,” said Annand.

Micheau said the cruisers got to explore Delta County.

“We have about 200 guests on board who, once are off the ship, will get on a hop-on, hop-off tour and take rides throughout Delta County to see all the wonderful attractions and shop our wonderful stores and just be a part of this community for the entire day,” said Micheau.

This is the first of 28 cruise ships set to dock in Escanaba from now through October 2.

