American Idol contestant Cam Amen visits Marquette County

Cam Amen stopped by the Royal Pub in Ishpeming for a meet and greet.
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An American Idol Platinum Ticket winner is looking to support U.P. fundraisers.

Cam Amen is visiting Marquette County. He will be performing at Up North Lodge for a speed dating event on Monday at 7:45 p.m., with the proceeds of the event going to the U.P. Hospice Foundation. Amen will also be visiting the Ramada Inn on Tuesday to discuss faith, family and foster care. That event will be at 6:30 p.m.

He said his purpose is to ensure kids in foster care have someone that’s fighting for them.

“All we needed was a friend, all we needed was someone to talk to,” Amen said. “That necessarily wasn’t a foster parent, it could’ve been just someone random on the street, but I wanted to be that person, to reach out, and shed light onto these kids to let them know this is not the end of the road.”

Click here to learn more about the event at the Up North Lodge, and click here to learn more about the event at the Ramada Inn.

