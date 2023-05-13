Warm and sunny skies for next few days

This Mother’s Day weekend is shaping up to be pleasant with plenty of sun and warm temperatures. Chances of rain will remain low for the next few days and the warmest day of the week is looking to be this Monday. Our next chances for any precipitation is slated for late this week on Thursday and Friday, right now rain is set for late Thursday into Friday but mixed precipitation can’t be ruled out because of a cool down.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; windy in some areas like the Keweenaw 10-15 mph

>Highs: Low 60s near lakeshore; Mid 60s to Low 70s elsewhere

Sunday, Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy; clearing skies by the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny; warmest day of the week

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of light isolated rain in the west

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny; cooling air

>Highs: Mid to High 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chances of moderate rain throughout the day

>Highs: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of rain in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: 50s

