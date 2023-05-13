TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show continues through the weekend

Vendors gathered with their products to provide people with gift possibilities for the mothers in their lives.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy and Antonio Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show continued Saturday at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Vendors gathered with their products to provide people with gift possibilities for the mothers in their lives. Flour Shop Cookies Owner, Ashley Coughlin said she has only done two craft shows at the Dome, but she already loves the community.

“This is my first Mother’s Day Show, but I love the crafting community. I recognize people, we talk and I hear how they’re doing, one lady gave me a hug. It’s really fantastic,” said Coughlin.

There were many vendors, selling anything from books to food to woodworking.

The Craft Show continues through Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. before closing their doors at 4:00 p.m.

