TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show continues through Sunday in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show is on in Marquette.

Vendors have packed the Superior Dome selling their goods. Each crafter is juried to ensure that all items are handmade by the crafter. Shoppers can find everything from soaps and food to jewelry and woodworking creations.

Vendors say they appreciate the opportunity to connect to the community in an intimate setting at craft shows.

“I think that’s the biggest part for the small business owners,” said Kitt Latsch, Of Curious Nature Candle Co. owner. “They like to be able to share this. They like the connection with the community and the people that come to the shows. So, I think it’s a win-win. You don’t have to have a storefront or spend a lot of money on big, fancy things. You can do what you love and come to these craft shows.”

The event continues Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

