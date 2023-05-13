TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show continues through Sunday in Marquette

TV6 Mother's Day Craft Show
TV6 Mother's Day Craft Show(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show is on in Marquette.

Vendors have packed the Superior Dome selling their goods. Each crafter is juried to ensure that all items are handmade by the crafter. Shoppers can find everything from soaps and food to jewelry and woodworking creations.

Vendors say they appreciate the opportunity to connect to the community in an intimate setting at craft shows.

“I think that’s the biggest part for the small business owners,” said Kitt Latsch, Of Curious Nature Candle Co. owner. “They like to be able to share this. They like the connection with the community and the people that come to the shows. So, I think it’s a win-win. You don’t have to have a storefront or spend a lot of money on big, fancy things. You can do what you love and come to these craft shows.”

The event continues Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains
Brian McEachern mugshot(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Jury finds former MSP dispatch supervisor guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges
Human skull found in Holmes Township
KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Grocery store, church file lawsuit against KFC development in Houghton
Hunter Allen Loos has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second degree murder. His...
Federal appeals court upholds sentence for Marquette man charged in murder of mother

Latest News

Crews at Van Riper State Park
Crews clean up damage at state parks ahead of summer camping season
All proceeds from the sale of books and pies will go to 31 Backpacks, as well as earthquake...
Hancock First United Methodist Church to hold pie social, annual book sale Saturday
One young K9 officer get ready to do a missing persons drill.
Law enforcement highlights the importance of police K9s with weekly training
Here sits the Alger County Veterans Memorial at Lakeshore Park.
Alger County Veterans Memorial to receive new $21,950 fence