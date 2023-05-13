Participants inoculated shiitake mushroom logs

By Terese Ledy and Tony Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People signed up for an opportunity to grow and keep their own shiitake mushrooms at Northern Michigan University.

The Marquette County Conservation District, the NMU Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences (EEGS) Department and MycoNaut company sponsored the event to teach people about mushrooms. Participants drilled holes into the logs they were provided, inserted the mushroom mycelium and let the mushrooms do their thing.

NMU EEGS Department Associate Professor Matt Van Grinsven said this was an opportunity to teach people how to produce their own shiitake mushrooms.

“I think it’s a great way to connect the community with the Conversation District and NMU,” said Van Grinsven. “For people throughout the community to learn more about growing food in your own back yard and science and getting to spend a beautiful day outdoors.”

Marquette County Conservation District Manager Maddie O’Donnell said she’s looking forward to adding to the food security in the Upper Peninsula.

“Providing accessibility for folks to have a little bit of their own food to harvest in their own back yard, providing that sense of food security which we need here in the U.P. Every little bit helps of what you can produce on your own,” O’Donnell

The first 20 participants were able to take their logs home with them.

