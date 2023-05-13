Paramedics help save newborn kittens that couldn’t move or breathe after birth

Pittsburgh paramedics say they were able to save six kittens that were brought to them for help...
Pittsburgh paramedics say they were able to save six kittens that were brought to them for help after being born.(Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - First responders in Pennsylvania say they were able to save a half-dozen kittens that were brought to them for help.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said its team helped six newborn cats that were in distress on Tuesday.

Paramedics said a woman came to their medic station with a box of kittens that were rolled into a ball. They had their umbilical cords wrapped around their necks, unable to move or breathe.

According to the team, two of the kittens had the placenta covering the airways.

The crew said they were able to grab the necessary equipment to cut the cords and help all of the kittens get back to breathing.

First responders said they were greeted with a “meow” from the group as a thank you after the procedure.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Grocery store, church file lawsuit against KFC development in Houghton
Human skull found in Holmes Township
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Houghton County
Meth arrest graphic.
2 Menominee men arraigned for meth lab explosion
The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.
Kognisjon Bryggeri opens to the public

Latest News

Baraga County man in jail after cocaine bust
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in a car during a visit at a military air base...
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive won’t aim to attack Russian territory
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Victims of racist Buffalo supermarket mass shooting remembered on anniversary
Cam Amen stopped by the Royal Pub in Ishpeming for a meet and greet.
American Idol contestant Cam Amen visits Marquette County
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit