Michigan State graduate proposes on stage during commencement

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As med students from Michigan State University entered the next chapter in their lives, two graduates opened a new door as one student went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend on stage.

Love was in the air at the Breslin Center Saturday afternoon as MSU graduate Ben Eastburg took the stage with his girlfriend Anne Opalikhin to help assist in hooding Anne with her mom. As Anne went to receive her degree, Ben kneeled down on one knee and proposed in front of their peers in the audience.

Anne said yes and the two hugged as the audience roared in applause.

Ben’s family says the two met in their first year of medical school and started dating in their second year.

News 10 wants to congratulate Ben and Anne on their engagement.

(Linnea Eastburg)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Grocery store, church file lawsuit against KFC development in Houghton
Human skull found in Holmes Township
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Houghton County
Meth arrest graphic.
2 Menominee men arraigned for meth lab explosion
Crews at Van Riper State Park
Crews clean up damage at state parks ahead of summer camping season

Latest News

The brewery is located at the new Third Street Marketplace.
Kognisjon Bryggeri opens to the public
Pictured Rocks Cruises opened for the season on Saturday.
Pictured Rocks Cruises celebrates opening day
Vendors gathered with their products to provide people with gift possibilities for the mothers...
TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show continues through the weekend
Every year, Dirt Ball kicks off the opening weekend for NTN.
Annual Dirt Ball kicks off start of season for Noquemanon Trail Network
Here sits a Down Wind Sports E- Taxi Bike.
Down Wind Sports holds first E-Bike Extravaganza at Lower Harbor