Law enforcement highlights the importance of police K9s with weekly training

WETMORE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every week U.P. Law Enforcement K9 holders gather to practice and run drills with their dogs.

Alger County Sheriff K9 Officer Perry King said training this week at Hanley Field in Wetmore covered multiple areas.

“Today weave already done some drug work with the dogs, narcotics detection,” said King. “We are up here at Hanley Airport working on tracking and have five or six dogs. Well, do multi-surface and go all and throughout the woods.”

King also said this training was organized by the U.P. K9 Training Group in Marquette. National Association of Professional Canine Handlers Master Trainer Mathias Munger said there are several different types of police dogs.

“The most uncommon is the arson dog which finds accelerate and they call it arson or accelerate dogs,” said Munger. “Then you have your cadaver dog meaning just search and rescue, it could be just anything that has to with finding bodies and that kind of thing and great at tracking as well.”

Munger also noted there are also drug and bomb detection dogs. He also said the training of these furry officers might require even more training depending on the k9′s discipline.

D&D Dog Dynamics President Sammi Grzybowski said her experience working with these police dogs has been truly exceptional.

“You don’t know how many people’s lives you’re going to impact by working with police K9s,” said Grybowski. “Whether that be with finding missing people on a track or doing drug bust or whatever that may be,”

U.P. Police K9 handlers said apart from this being a networking event for the K9 handlers this training is also a good bonding experience for the officers and their dog.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.