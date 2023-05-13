Down Wind Sports holds first E-Bike Extravaganza at Lower Harbor

Here sits a Down Wind Sports E- Taxi Bike.
Here sits a Down Wind Sports E- Taxi Bike.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Electronic bikes are becoming more common and are being seen all around the city of Marquette.

Down Wind Sports hosted its first-ever E-Bike Extravaganza at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. Co-Owner Todd King said they decided to do this event after receiving multiple interests and questions about E-Bikes.

“People wanted to try them out, So, we thought it was a good idea to bring all of the different models that we have and to introduce people to the e-bike world,” said King. “We also want to give them an opportunity to try bikes ask all their questions and go from there.”

King expressed that during demonstrations attendees could purchase e-bikes, he also said the shop has a large variety of e-bike models depending on where you want to ride.

“We have comfort cruiser style models, lifestyle, we have hardtails, and we have full suspension e-bikes,” said King. “Once we size you up and get you into a model they might be interested in and it’s just like riding a bike and head on out.”

Law enforcement was also at this event to teach people how to ride responsibly. Marquette Police Patrolman Patrick Chartier said class one e-bikes can be used on roadways and bike paths.

“Class one Bikes are petal assist and you have the different classifications, class one through class three you have the throttle assist,” said Chartier. “Those aren’t allowed on the road in the state of Michigan, they’re only allowed on the ORV Trails.”

Chartier said the best practice is to follow the rules of the road as you would a regular bike.

“These bikes literally will change your perception of how and where you ride your bike,” said King.

King also said this event’s last day is Sunday from 10 a.m. to six p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Grocery store, church file lawsuit against KFC development in Houghton
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Houghton County
Human skull found in Holmes Township
Meth arrest graphic.
2 Menominee men arraigned for meth lab explosion
A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.
Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus, sheriff says

Latest News

Vendors gathered with their products to provide people with gift possibilities for the mothers...
TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show continues through the weekend
Every year, Dirt Ball kicks off the opening weekend for NTN.
Annual Dirt Ball kicks off start of season for Noquemanon Trail Network
Everyone was hard at work Saturday morning at the teams new Basecamp on Lakeshore Blvd.
906 Adventure Team cleans up new basecamp with volunteers
Participants drilled holes into the logs they were provided, inserted the mushroom mycelium and...
Participants inoculated shiitake mushroom logs