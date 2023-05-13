Crews clean up damage at state parks ahead of summer camping season

Crews at Van Riper State Park
Crews at Van Riper State Park(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Widespread storm damage remains in some Upper Michigan state parks, just as they’re preparing for a busy spring and summer season.

Van Riper State Park in western Marquette County and Beaufort Lake State Forest Campground in eastern Baraga County both sustained damage after last week’s wet, heavy snow caused many trees to collapse and block roads and trails.

“Basically it looked like a tornado went through. The amount of white pine branches and trees that toppled, branches came down, everything like that, it ended up blocking access into a lot of areas. Craig Lake had trees down across the entire roadway into the park there are crews up there cutting their way in now, but we still haven’t made it and we’ve been going in for days,” said Ryan Brown, Van Riper/Craig Lake State Park Lead Ranger.

Rangers at Van Riper chose to focus on getting the modern campground up and running and pushed the opening date back for the rustic campgrounds.

“We decided that we were going to put all efforts into getting the modern campground ready our initial opening date was May 15, which is what we will still have for the modern campground, but our rustic campground we did close until May 22. That was in an effort to make sure that we could properly get the modern campground taken care of instead of half taking care of both of them,” Brown said.

Crews at the campgrounds have been working very hard to prepare things for the summer season. They’ve even had to borrow heavy equipment from other state parks.

“A huge, huge shout out goes to our crew. Right now we’re hiring our seasonal staff so a lot of them are literally starting this week and last week so they’re immediately getting thrown right into the fire. They all deserve a huge shout out, the Escanaba field office and Baraga field office also deserve a huge shout out they sent some crews out to help us and some heavy equipment,” Brown added.

The Michigan DNR says it appreciates your patience as staff works to get everything ready for the summer.

“We understand people want to get out. We just ask for continued patience, believe me, we’re out here working as hard as we can to make sure that everybody can get out here and have a good safe time,” Brown said.

The DNR says the Craig Lake backcountry sites, cabins, and yurts will be open on May 19.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains
Brian McEachern mugshot(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Jury finds former MSP dispatch supervisor guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges
Human skull found in Holmes Township
KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Grocery store, church file lawsuit against KFC development in Houghton
Hunter Allen Loos has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second degree murder. His...
Federal appeals court upholds sentence for Marquette man charged in murder of mother

Latest News

All proceeds from the sale of books and pies will go to 31 Backpacks, as well as earthquake...
Hancock First United Methodist Church to hold pie social, annual book sale Saturday
TV6 Mother's Day Craft Show
TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show continues through Sunday in Marquette
One young K9 officer get ready to do a missing persons drill.
Law enforcement highlights the importance of police K9s with weekly training
Here sits the Alger County Veterans Memorial at Lakeshore Park.
Alger County Veterans Memorial to receive new $21,950 fence