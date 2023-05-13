Bay College returns its EMS conference with keynote speakers and Instructors.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During the covid-19 pandemic in-person EMS education was halted.

This year Bay College returned its EMS conference with keynote speakers, practical training, and group classes.

The purpose of this conference was to train and retrain EMS responders on modern medical practices.

The Bay College EMT and paramedic program director Amy Anderson said this event is an opportunity to allow EMS professionals the state required training.

“We are hosting this EMS education conference, people in EMS are required to get continuing education credits,” said Anderson. “So, this is an opportunity for them to get those credits and they have to renew with the state every 3 years.”

Multiple speakers and instructors were present covering a wide range of criteria such as first aid, medicine administration, and even childbirth.

Former Director of the Office of EMS at the National Highway Safety Administration Jon Krohmer said his favorite thing about this event is seeing the passion from first responders.

“The folks that I have met with and talked with this weekend, just reenforced to me the dedication of these people to their communities and to helping support the health care of the people that they live with,” Krohmer said.

Krohmer said this event is key in addressing the need for EMS.

“We have some challenges in EMS moving forward, as a result of the pandemic we have seen a number of EMS clinicians leave the field and we need to work on replacing them to be able to address the manpower shortage that we have,” Krohmer said.

Anderson says they plan to host this event again next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.