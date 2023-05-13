Annual Dirt Ball kicks off start of season for Noquemanon Trail Network

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers gathered at the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) South Trailhead for the annual Dirt Ball celebration.

There were different improvement projects to prep the trails for the start of the summer season. Every year, Dirt Ball kicks off the opening weekend for NTN. They had people who were brand new and some that are well versed in the trail network.

They redid the balance bike track, fixed treads and smoothed everything out to prepare for their first ride. Once they finished the cleanup, they celebrated by utilizing their freshly manufactured trails.

NTN Program Coordinator Sarah Hagerl said it’s interesting to see who will show up each year.

“The best part for me is always seeing the people show up. I never who it’s going to be or where they come from, what their story is and why they enjoy the trails,” said Hagerl. “We had a gentleman show up this morning, he introduced himself to me and said he moved here last week. He already wanted to get back to the trails.”

The Dirt Ball was capped off with a celebration of live music and a silent auction at Blackrocks Brewery.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.