Alger County Veterans Memorial to receive new $21,950 fence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America are adding a metal fence to go around the Alger County Veterans Memorial Park at Bayshore Park in Munising.

Veterans said the fence will be a bronze industrial aluminum double-walled fence once built. Veterans said this $21,950 project was funded with money they received from the city. Wall Project Committee Chairman and Air Force Veteran Bill Nash said builders informed them that this fence is expected to last at least 100 years.

“This community supports this memorial; in chapter 237 we maintain the cleanliness and the flag raising and lower every holiday,” said Nash. “I don’t know it’s just a part of the community and it’s beautiful and it’s right on the lake and I think the fence will make a great addition.”

Nash also expressed that the wall is expected to come in three in about three weeks.

He said veterans want the community to be respectful and continue to keep the memorial clean.

