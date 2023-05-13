906 Adventure Team cleans up new basecamp with volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the 906 Adventure team and local Rotary groups gathered with volunteers to clean up around the Adventure Team’s new basecamp located at 955 N Lakeshore Blvd.

From raking leaves to trimming branches volunteers were hard at work at the new location. 906 Adventure Team Director Todd Poquette went on to say this new space has a two-acre green space that will be turned into a park next year. He also said it’s critical to refresh this building because it represents the community well.

“Everybody is coming down there spending the day with us cleaning up,” said Poquette. “Scott is in the back right now cutting down some brush, and it’s really just a community effort to get this thing put together and get it up opened up to the public July.”

Poquette also said that the 906 Adventure team is always looking for volunteers to help with things like leading youth adventures and if you are interested in more information about the team click here.

