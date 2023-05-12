Stop by Dead River Coffee on Mother’s Day for last minute gifts

Because nothing says “I love you, mom” like a really good cup of coffee
Sloan Dorr of Dead River Coffee Roasters and Misery Bay Cold Brew.
Sloan Dorr of Dead River Coffee Roasters and Misery Bay Cold Brew.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Make Dead River Coffee Roasters your stop for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.

Owner Sloan Dorr is setting up shop in the courtyard outside of the U.P. Children’s Museum from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Misery Bay’s new single-serve steep packs will be available for purchase, plus specialty drinks from Dead River, treats from Borealis Baking Company, and flower arrangements by Jeff Heidtman.

Dead River Coffee/Misery Bay is hosting an event on Mother's Day for last-minute gifts and activities.

Because nothing says “I love you, mom” like a really good cold brew.

Treat your mom to the chocolate cherry cold foam cold brew.

You can stop by the courtyard outside of Dead River Coffee on Mother's Day for Misery Bay cold brews and other goodies from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Dead River Coffee Roasters is located at 119 W. Baraga Ave. in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains
Brian McEachern mugshot(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Jury finds former MSP dispatch supervisor guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges
Country artist Jackson Dean
UP State Fair announces first act of 2023 grandstand entertainment
Hunter Allen Loos has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second degree murder. His...
Federal appeals court upholds sentence for Marquette man charged in murder of mother
The driver was reportedly intoxicated due to the consumption of nitrous oxide in the form of...
3-vehicle car crash in Hancock results in intoxication arrest

Latest News

Meth arrest graphic.
2 Menominee men arraigned for meth lab explosion
Austin Morris and Adam Kall join Pavlina Osta to discuss their company and plans to clean up...
Marquette company plans to launch satellite to clean space debris
Chocolate-covered cherry cold foam cold brew from Dead River Coffee.
Mother's Day at Dead River Coffee
TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Sloan Dorr about Dead River Coffee's Mother's Day event.
Mother's Day at Dead River Coffee