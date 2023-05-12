Stop by Dead River Coffee on Mother’s Day for last minute gifts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Make Dead River Coffee Roasters your stop for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.

Owner Sloan Dorr is setting up shop in the courtyard outside of the U.P. Children’s Museum from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Misery Bay’s new single-serve steep packs will be available for purchase, plus specialty drinks from Dead River, treats from Borealis Baking Company, and flower arrangements by Jeff Heidtman.

Dead River Coffee/Misery Bay is hosting an event on Mother's Day for last-minute gifts and activities.

Because nothing says “I love you, mom” like a really good cold brew.

Treat your mom to the chocolate cherry cold foam cold brew.

You can stop by the courtyard outside of Dead River Coffee on Mother's Day for Misery Bay cold brews and other goodies from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Dead River Coffee Roasters is located at 119 W. Baraga Ave. in Marquette.

