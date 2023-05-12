Stop by Dead River Coffee on Mother’s Day for last minute gifts
Because nothing says “I love you, mom” like a really good cup of coffee
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Make Dead River Coffee Roasters your stop for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.
Owner Sloan Dorr is setting up shop in the courtyard outside of the U.P. Children’s Museum from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Misery Bay’s new single-serve steep packs will be available for purchase, plus specialty drinks from Dead River, treats from Borealis Baking Company, and flower arrangements by Jeff Heidtman.
Treat your mom to the chocolate cherry cold foam cold brew.
Dead River Coffee Roasters is located at 119 W. Baraga Ave. in Marquette.
