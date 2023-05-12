Rep. Bergman voices support for Secure the Border Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - Congressman Jack Bergman (R) expressed his support in favor of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act.

The bill would build more U.S./Mexico border walls and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers.

“Yesterday, I voted in favor of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act. As Title 42 expires, our border patrol agents are encountering over 10,000 migrants a day and releasing hundreds of undocumented (illegal) immigrants a day into communities,” said Bergman. “The best time to secure our border was years ago, the next best time is today.”

Although President Biden has already promised to veto the bill, the legislation passed 219-213 on Thursday.

“We are, and always must be, a welcoming Nation. But we must use every tool at our disposal to have a secure border and clear processes to ensure those coming to our country are documented and do things legally,” Bergman added.

