Rep. Bergman voices support for Secure the Border Act

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - Congressman Jack Bergman (R) expressed his support in favor of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act.

The bill would build more U.S./Mexico border walls and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers.

“Yesterday, I voted in favor of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act. As Title 42 expires, our border patrol agents are encountering over 10,000 migrants a day and releasing hundreds of undocumented (illegal) immigrants a day into communities,” said Bergman. “The best time to secure our border was years ago, the next best time is today.”

Although President Biden has already promised to veto the bill, the legislation passed 219-213 on Thursday.

“We are, and always must be, a welcoming Nation. But we must use every tool at our disposal to have a secure border and clear processes to ensure those coming to our country are documented and do things legally,” Bergman added.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains
Brian McEachern mugshot(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Jury finds former MSP dispatch supervisor guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges
Hunter Allen Loos has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second degree murder. His...
Federal appeals court upholds sentence for Marquette man charged in murder of mother
Country artist Jackson Dean
UP State Fair announces first act of 2023 grandstand entertainment
The driver was reportedly intoxicated due to the consumption of nitrous oxide in the form of...
3-vehicle car crash in Hancock results in intoxication arrest

Latest News

DNR in Ishpeming issues High fire risk for the weekend
Michigan DNR urges caution with increased fire risk
Third Street Marketplace in Marquette
‘It’s beyond exciting’: Marquette marketplace sees growth with new brewery opening
KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
Grocery store, church file lawsuit against KFC development in Houghton
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Blastomycosis cases among Delta County paper mill employees rises to 118