Pictured Rocks Cruises preps for season open

Preparations include power washing the boats, painting and pre-selling tickets.
Preparations include power washing the boats, painting and pre-selling tickets.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks Cruises is launching for the first time this season Saturday.

Preparations include power washing the boats, painting and pre-selling tickets. Pictured Rocks Cruises operations manager said they already have more reservations going into opening day than they had last year at this time.

Pictured Rocks Cruises operations manager said they’re looking forward to showing off the national lakeshore.

“Hopefully we can look forward to some good weather,” said Zach Boucher, Pictured Rocks Cruises operations manager. “We look forward to providing the same experience we’ve been doing for 75 plus years here and giving a first-class experience to see the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. We look forward to doing that again.”

Pre-purchasing tickets is recommended as tours sell out quickly.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains
Brian McEachern mugshot(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Jury finds former MSP dispatch supervisor guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges
Hunter Allen Loos has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second degree murder. His...
Federal appeals court upholds sentence for Marquette man charged in murder of mother
Country artist Jackson Dean
UP State Fair announces first act of 2023 grandstand entertainment
The driver was reportedly intoxicated due to the consumption of nitrous oxide in the form of...
3-vehicle car crash in Hancock results in intoxication arrest

Latest News

Draft Day for trade students.
4 trade students drafted in first ever Draft Day
Cool but mostly pleasant Mother's Day Weekend with few rain chances
The city of Hancock started its annual spring clean-up event Friday.
City of Hancock holds annual spring clean-up event for resident item drop-offs
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Houghton County
“Hiving the bees” is a process in which beekeepers move the bees from the boxes into a permeant...
Dickinson County beekeepers prepare hives for summer honey harvest