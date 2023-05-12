Packers sign safety Jonathan Owens

One week after marrying Simone Biles, the safety signs with Green Bay
Jonathan Owens signs with Packers
Jonathan Owens signs with Packers(STATION)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have finally signed a veteran safety to help solidify the back end of their defense. But, while the newcomer is an NFL vet who made 125 tackles last year, Jonathan Owens is better known for being Simone Biles’ husband. In fact, the couple just got married last week.

What a whirlwind. The 27-year-old posting photos of him signing his contract, with his Olympic-champion wife by his side.

Owens wrote, “New beginnings #Year6.”

Owens spent the last 4 seasons with the Texans after starting his career with the Cardinals. He started only 2 games in his first 4 years out of college, but blossomed last season. Owens started all 17 games for Houston. He had the 2nd-most tackles of any safety in the league and ranked 21st overall.

