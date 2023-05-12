Munising sophomore accepted into Interlochen summer program for dance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A sophomore from Munising High School was recently accepted into the competitive Interlochen summer program for dance.

15-year-old Samantha Cain started dancing at Studio Dance Arts when she was just 8. Now, she trains with rigor three to four times a week for hours each day.

More on Cain’s dance journey, but first, stories of the day.

Clean it UP, mowing lawns, labor at graduation, and a Mother's Day shoutout.

Now, back to ballet.

Samantha trains in tap, jazz, ballet, lyrical, contemporary, and hip-hop. Cain says it’s the community of dancers that makes her love the sport so much.

Teacher/Studio Dance Arts Director Ashley Tremblay says that it’s been fun watching her student grow into a great human being and a great dancer.

Cain details what it took to be accepted into the Interlochen program and what her schedule will look like during the week-long intensive.

Meet Samantha Cain: a high school sophomore from Munising who was recently accepted into the competitive Interlochen Center for the Arts summer camp.

Cain graces the television with perfectly poised ballet moves.

Tia and Elizabeth talk to dancer Samantha Cain about her journey to Interlochen summer camp for dance.

Samantha Cain is being added to Studio Dance Art’s faculty after Interlochen.

As a future dance teacher, she hopes to inspire a love of ballet in her young students.

Ashley Tremblay says Studio Dance Arts is adding brand new classes this fall, plus classes and workshops in the summer for students of all skill levels.

You can find the list of offerings at studiodancearts.com.

What's next for dancer Samantha Cain after Interlochen, plus how to get involved in programs at Studio Dance Arts.

Studio Dance Arts is located in the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.