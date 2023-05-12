Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake University in Texas.(Our Lady of the Lake University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A mother-daughter duo will be earning their college degrees together.

Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, are graduating from Our Lady of the Lake University with master’s degrees in social work and matching 4.0 GPAs.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me,” Alissa Meyer said. “Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”

The school said this marks the fifth time a mother and daughter are earning their degrees together and the third time graduating together.

“She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”

The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and live on campus together. They have also both previously earned bachelor’s degrees in social work from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three associate degrees from Central Texas College.

The mother and daughter said they plan to take a year break after spring commencement before returning to pursue a Ph.D.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Nante Niemi says he’s ‘still going to go camping’ after surviving 2 days alone in Porcupine Mountains
Country artist Jackson Dean
UP State Fair announces first act of 2023 grandstand entertainment
Brian McEachern mugshot(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Jury finds former MSP dispatch supervisor guilty of criminal sexual conduct charges
Hunter Allen Loos has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second degree murder. His...
Federal appeals court upholds sentence for Marquette man charged in murder of mother
Details include why civilian volunteers were asked not to participate in the search, as well as...
Agencies provide additional rescue details, camping trip safety advice after Nante Niemi search

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina
High School Baseball Gladstone vs Iron Mountain
High School Baseball Highlights, Scores and Softball Scores 5-11-23
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor