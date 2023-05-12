Michigan DNR urges caution with increased fire risk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With snow melting and drier conditions arriving, parts of the U.P. are seeing an increased fire risk.

The DNR is telling people to utilize sensible practices. For those going camping this weekend make sure your bonfire is completely out with water and is cold to the touch. DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin said the area is transitioning into spring conditions.

“We might have a little pronounced fire season up here. But with the longer spring and things starting to green up, we’re kind of like on the borderline right now. Conditions are improving but at the at the current time, it’s high fire danger and it’s time to watch out,” Pepin said.

Pepin says the fire hazards could lower by mid-next week depending on the weather conditions.

