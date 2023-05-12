‘It’s beyond exciting’: Marquette marketplace sees growth with new brewery opening

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another business is set to open at the new Third Street Marketplace in Marquette.

Kognision Brewery received its liquor license Thursday and plans to open to the public Saturday. Brewery Manager Jay Clancey said the soft opening on Thursday was a success.

“It seemed like quite a few people passing by on the street noticed some activity and stopped in as well. It was a test for our system and our staff just to see how things would work,” Clancey said. “So we welcomed the extra pressure and everybody seemed to have a really good time.”

Clancey said customers can expect more than a dozen brews. He said this Kognision location will be open 7 days a week, from 11:00 a.m. until 11 p.m. Cognition will continue to operate in Ishpeming.

“We’ve brought a little bit of Ishpeming and Negaunee up the hill down to Marquette with our mineshaft backdrop at the bar and we’ve got quite a few old mining photographs,” Clancey said.

Owner of the Third Street Marketplace building Joe Constance said he’s happy to see the progress.

“It’s beyond exciting. It’s been three years in the making, it’s been a long time, and it’s been a slow process. Between COVID and all sorts of construction issues, it’s finally coming together,” Constance said.

Constance said he has received inquiries for the final spot in the marketplace. He wants to keep a consistent theme.

“I’m looking for something entertainment, food or beverage related. I’ve had everything from beauty salons to office space. But I want to keep the building if I can, all entertainment or beverage or food related,” Constance said.

Constance said the next business to open will be “Pizza @” in late June.

