Human skull found in Holmes Township

(WPTA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOLMES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Human remains were recovered from a wooded location in Holmes Township.

On Wednesday May 10, detectives from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the discovery of partial skeletal remains at a residential property on Swanson Road #24.5.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a human skull.

With the assistance of a cadaver dog, law enforcement agencies worked into the following day to attempt to locate additional remains.

The remains have not yet been scientifically identified, but probable identification has been made. That identification will not be released until it is confirmed. The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.

Menominee County Sheriff Mike Holmes encourages anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at 906-863-441.

Tips may also be reported anonymously via the Crime Stoppers of Marinette and Menominee County Facebook Page or through the Crime Stoppers mobile tip app.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police Gladstone and Iron Mountain Posts, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Menominee Police Department’s Robotics Unit and Bay Area Mountain Search and Rescue.

