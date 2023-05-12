Healthcare professionals celebrate National Nurses Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Nurses Week gives hospitals an opportunity to show their appreciation for their nurses.

U.P. Health Systems registered nurse Scott Balko said they’re celebrating by giving out gift bags, and the U.P.H.S. has been celebrating by providing food for their staff.

Balko said the need for nurses extends from the U.P. to the whole country. He said the job is difficult, and more nurses have refused to continue until the work environment improves.

“Nurses are, I think, the glue that holds healthcare together to a certain degree,” said Balko. “There’s a lot of other professions in healthcare that are more important or just as important, but I think nurses are the ones that keep all of those working together.”

Balko said Michigan Nurses Association (M.N.A) has been working on the Safe Patient Care Act. This is a 3-bill act that will add transparency to how nurses are staffed in hospitals.

