Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 110th home build

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity has been partnering with families to construct affordable housing since 1992.
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 1992, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity has been partnering with families to construct affordable housing.

The organization broke ground on their 110th home build in Negaunee on Thursday. Friends and family of the Narhi family gathered to take part in the ceremony.

Each family is required to put time into their home builds. The future homeowner said it’s a gift to be able to participate in the home building in this way.

“It’s a gift to have a home presented to you in this fashion, or having the opportunity to participate in building your own home is a gift,” said Danielle Narhi, Habitat for Humanity future homeowner. “The more you take care of it and the more you cherish it, the longer it will last and the more it means to everybody.”

To find out more about the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity, click here.

