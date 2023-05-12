Grocery store, church file lawsuit against KFC development in Houghton

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)
KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)(PRNewswire)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kentucky Friday Chicken (KFC) franchise owner is facing lawsuits over the construction of a new location in Houghton.

According to a press release from the owner’s legal counsel, the city provided the necessary approvals for the construction of the planned restaurant, which is to be owned and operated by Glen Flewelling, a KFC franchisee, and his family members who live in Houghton.

The landlord for Tadych’s Marketplace filed suit in the 12th Circuit Court, in an effort to stop construction. However, the judge ruled in favor of the development and construction has been underway.

The landlord filed an appeal in the Michigan Court of Appeals, which is pending at this time but Flewelling feels confident the court will uphold the original ruling.

The Evangel Baptist Church of Houghton has additionally filed its own suit against Flewelling, lobbying for construction to be halted and for the property to be deconstructed back to a parking lot.

A decision has yet to be made on the church’s filing.

