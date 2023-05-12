Few showers for some then dry weekend

A stalled front in Wisconsin will keep some scattered showers along the Wisconsin state line. Otherwise, dry and warm for other areas. This weekend will be drier and more seasonal. Then, we’re back to above-normal temperatures on Monday. Our next most noteworthy round of rain comes Thursday night with a small system. However, this will bring a few unseasonably cooler days!

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few showers in the south

>Highs: 70s inland, 50s to 60s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s south to 70°, 50s along the shorelines

Sunday: Becoming sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Becoming sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s

Thursday: Cloudy with evening rain becoming widespread

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

