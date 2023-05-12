Dickinson County beekeepers prepare hives for summer honey harvest

“Hiving the bees” is a process in which beekeepers move the bees from the boxes into a permanent hive with a queen.
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Imported bees have arrived in the U.P. for the summer harvesting season.

Last week, we told you about the delay to the season because of recent winter weather. Now, more than 300,000 bees arrived in Dickinson County Friday for summer harvest.

Beekeepers picked up their crates of bees for the season. First-time beekeeper Mary Groneveld is excited about her first honey harvest.

“My parents had bees when I was really little,” Goneveld said. “Now that I am older and retired, I have more time to spend. I thought I would get back into beekeeping.”

Groneveld purchased two three-pound boxes of bees. This year, a three-pound box of bees cost $146, an increase of four dollars from last year. The three-pound container holds anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 bees.

“You can read from books all day long. However, until you are out there in the field like we are today, hiving the new bees, it really makes it easier,” Groneveld said.

“Hiving the bees” is a process in which beekeepers move the bees from the boxes into a permeant hive with a queen. This is the first step of the season. Next, bees will work with the queen to create a honeycomb in their new hive over the next several months.

“It is such a fun hobby. You learn something every day trying to understand these creatures. It is exciting for me when other people want to get involved and experience it,” said Nancy Osterberg, beekeeper.

Osterberg has been a beekeeper for a decade. Some of her hives of bees survived the cold winter, which is a rare accomplishment for beekeepers. She hopes to repeat her success this year.

“I am most excited for this year being a year where I can overwinter all of my colonies, so that in the spring of 2024, I will have 100 percent survival. That will be wonderful. I like to have healthy bees,” Osterberg said.

Both beekeepers are excited to harvest honey this summer.

