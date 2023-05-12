DeVos Art Museum hosts Annual Children’s Exhibition

By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The DeVos Art Museum celebrated the youngest artists in Marquette County with its Annual Children’s Exhibition.

Every year the Northern Michigan University museum hosts an art exhibition for elementary schools in the area. 12 schools were involved in this year’s exhibition and artwork completely covered the walls.

Emily Lanctot, the DeVos Art Museum director and curator said it’s important for children to practice visual literacy so they can see the world in a much richer way.

“I think from a really early age art provides a vehicle for students to not only understand their world, but to reflect on their thoughts and what they’ve learned,” said Lanctot.

The art teachers from the featured schools spent the entire day setting up for the exhibit, and they spend the whole year collecting artwork to display.

The work will stand in the DeVos until May 26.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

