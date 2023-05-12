Detroit Tigers honor breast cancer survivor for her selflessness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Breast cancer survivor Betsy Cowles will be recognized by the Detroit Tigers during their 11th Annual ‘Pink Out the Park’ celebration at Comerica Park Friday.

Cowles shared her story on social media to help other women who are battling the disease.

“So for me, being able to talk to other women who are going through it, who are just beginning their journey, or who are just in the middle of it, that has been very important to me,” Cowles said. “It’s really helped me a lot to distract myself from what I’m going through.”

At 38 years old, the mother of four was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

“I was nursing my daughter and I noticed that she was not really wanting to nurse from my right side and so it felt like I had a clogged milk duct,” Cowles recalled.

Despite the life-threatening disease, Cowles did not let it stop her from living her life to the fullest, attending her children’s soccer games, practices, and school events, except for chemo days. She was determined to live each day as if she was not sick, and she did just that.

Although the life-threatening disease could strike at any age, Cowles was in denial. She was too young to get breast cancer, and the disease is not common in her family. Cowles wants to raise awareness and encourage other women to perform self-examinations and regular mammograms, no matter their age or family history.

Cowles received life-saving treatment at McLaren Hospital.

“These guys were so wonderful and have seen me on my worst days,” Cowles said. “And those nurses in the chemo room, like I feel really lucky that this is where I ended up because it could’ve been bad but these guys were just absolutely wonderful.”

Cowles is now free from breast cancer and selflessly shares her story on social media to help other women get through their own battle with the disease. She hopes that her story will inspire and bring hope to others who are battling breast cancer.

Cowles will be joined by about 45 of her family and friends as she is recognized by the Detroit Tigers during Friday’s game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.